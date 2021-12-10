Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $441,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.38. 188,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,692,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $337.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

