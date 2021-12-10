Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

