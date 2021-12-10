Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Get Agrify alerts:

AGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Agrify has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agrify will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 135.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 384,282 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the third quarter valued at about $4,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 689.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 206,865 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 22.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agrify (AGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.