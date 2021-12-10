AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get AgileThought alerts:

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

AGIL stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. AgileThought has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgileThought (AGIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.