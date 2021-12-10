AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

AVAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 443,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,102.33 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

