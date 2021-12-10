Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $2,800.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,917.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2,783.88. Adyen has a 52-week low of $2,000.00 and a 52-week high of $3,300.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

