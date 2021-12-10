Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $2,800.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,917.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2,783.88. Adyen has a 52-week low of $2,000.00 and a 52-week high of $3,300.00.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

