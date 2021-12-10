adbank Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $169,634.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006982 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,253,887 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

