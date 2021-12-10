Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $199.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.40. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

