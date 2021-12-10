Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

ACRS opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $825.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,146,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 493,962 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,853,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

