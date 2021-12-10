Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 146.40 ($1.94). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.94), with a volume of 1,835 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £182.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Access Intelligence Company Profile (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

