Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $371.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.