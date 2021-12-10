ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.04.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

