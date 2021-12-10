ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.04.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

