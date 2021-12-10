Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.210-$7.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.21-7.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 10,222,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.