Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.210-$7.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.21-7.31 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.64.
Shares of ASO traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 10,222,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
