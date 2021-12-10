Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of ASO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 129,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,453. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

