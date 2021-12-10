Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Graham Menzies Purchases 130,750 Shares

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Graham Menzies purchased 130,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £104,600 ($138,708.39).
Shares of LON ASIT opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.05) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23).
Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile
