Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Graham Menzies Purchases 130,750 Shares

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Graham Menzies purchased 130,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £104,600 ($138,708.39).

Shares of LON ASIT opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.05) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23).

Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

