AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $6,379,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 75.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.12. The firm has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.