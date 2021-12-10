Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend by 35.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 120,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,359. The firm has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

