Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

