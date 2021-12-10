91,232 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 73,668 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

UCTT traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,055. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

