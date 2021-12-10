8,425 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YOU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $27.80 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

