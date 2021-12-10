$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will post sales of $8.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ ROIV traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 44,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,531. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

