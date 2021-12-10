$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report sales of $8.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $35.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIV. Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
