$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report sales of $8.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $35.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIV. Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,531. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

