790 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after buying an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after buying an additional 666,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

