7,891 Shares in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REMX. Glen Point Capital LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,962,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,445,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $126.01.

