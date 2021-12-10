772 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $97.17.

