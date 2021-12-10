7,702 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,769,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 704.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 414,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 363,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,950,000.

FNDF stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

