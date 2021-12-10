$692.34 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce $692.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $687.60 million to $697.50 million. DexCom posted sales of $568.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $560.15 on Friday. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $582.75 and its 200 day moving average is $510.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

