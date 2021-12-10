$655.86 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post $655.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.23 million and the lowest is $655.50 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $748.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.99. 282,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

