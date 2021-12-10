63,153 Shares in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,554,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

FLGB stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.