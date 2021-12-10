$6.42 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report sales of $6.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.63 million, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $33.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, insider David Moradi bought 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,598.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEYE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.06.

AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

