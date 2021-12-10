$578.14 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report $578.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $495.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $777.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $320.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 79,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $38.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.