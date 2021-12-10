5,543 Shares in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of FRP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in FRP by 51.7% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FRP by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FRP by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FRP news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $30,261.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.65. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

