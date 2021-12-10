$54.72 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce $54.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.49 million and the highest is $58.70 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $168.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 1,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,095. The stock has a market cap of $303.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

