$53.37 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report $53.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $210.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.83 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

AAOI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 529,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $161.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $2,727,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $2,677,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 299,900 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 586,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 118,217 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

