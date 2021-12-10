46,703 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ziff Davis by 1,254.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.08. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.78 and a 52 week high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

