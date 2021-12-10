$409.76 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $409.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $420.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

TAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.66.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

