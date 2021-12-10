$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.78 and its 200 day moving average is $224.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

