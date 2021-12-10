36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%.

36Kr stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 142,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.79. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Get 36Kr alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of 36Kr worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.