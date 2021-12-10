33,441 Shares in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 626,587 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIII opened at $9.85 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

