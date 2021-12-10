$301.95 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report sales of $301.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.04 million to $369.00 million. Denbury posted sales of $197.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Denbury by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.83. 4,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,496. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. Denbury has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.