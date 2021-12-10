27,831 Shares in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Organovo by 39.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Organovo by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Organovo during the second quarter worth $282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Organovo by 78.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organovo during the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Organovo alerts:

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.