2,553 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.80. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.