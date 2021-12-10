$206.15 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.20 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $98.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $777.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $857.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $866.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,067,000 after buying an additional 523,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after buying an additional 498,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after buying an additional 700,552 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

