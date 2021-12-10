$20.27 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post sales of $20.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.57 million and the lowest is $19.70 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.66 million to $86.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

ASPU has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,686. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Group has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $12.02.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 894,209 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.