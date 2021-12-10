$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. 41,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

