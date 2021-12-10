$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Oakmont Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $89.09. 120,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

