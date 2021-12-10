18,469 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of BBEU opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.