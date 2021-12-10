18,469 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of BBEU opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44.

