$17.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report $17.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.51 billion and the lowest is $16.97 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.92 billion to $71.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $71.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.44 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Shares of C opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

