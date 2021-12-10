$162.25 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post $162.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.37 million and the lowest is $157.52 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $154.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $692.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 315,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,995. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $334,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,828. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,083,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 182.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 512,766 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

